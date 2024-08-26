Teen arrested at Dulles Airport in connection with Memorial Day double homicide

article

A 15-year-old from Silver Spring has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double homicide that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

Onyx Santana Austin was taken into custody on Monday at Dulles International Airport.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division identified Austin as a suspect in the shooting deaths of 20-year-olds D’Andre Wint and Quincy Johnson.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds at Nolte Local Park in Silver Spring on Sunday, May 26.

Following the shootings, detectives collected evidence linking Austin to the crimes and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Austin had left the country after the incident but was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon his return to the United States.

Austin has been charged as an adult and is now awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.