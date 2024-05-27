2 men killed in Silver Spring shooting in Nolte Park
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A shooting in Silver Spring left two men dead in Nolte Park.
According to police, the call for a shooting in the 500 block of Thayer Ave. was received at approximately 6:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, after neighbors reported hearing five or six gunshots. Upon arrival, officials located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Quincy Johnson, of Takoma Park, and D’Andre Wint, of Lanham. Despite lifesaving efforts, Johnson and Wint were pronounced dead at the scene.
Nolte Park shooting
Police say the shooting took place in the vicinity of a basketball court within the park that is also near some apartments.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. This remains an ongoing investigation.