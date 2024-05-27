2 men killed in Silver Spring shooting in Nolte Park

A shooting in Silver Spring left two men dead in Nolte Park.

According to police, the call for a shooting in the 500 block of Thayer Ave. was received at approximately 6:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, after neighbors reported hearing five or six gunshots. Upon arrival, officials located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Quincy Johnson, of Takoma Park, and D’Andre Wint, of Lanham. Despite lifesaving efforts, Johnson and Wint were pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Nolte Park shooting

Police say the shooting took place in the vicinity of a basketball court within the park that is also near some apartments.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. This remains an ongoing investigation.



