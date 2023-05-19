Teen accused of several armed carjackings facing adult charges in DC

A D.C. teenager is facing felony charges for several armed carjackings.

Detectives from D.C. Police's Violent Crime Suppression Division and the Carjacking Task Force announced Friday the arrest of 17-year-old Jaelen Jordan.

The arrest comes just days after Congress grilled U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, and some lawmakers accused him of being soft on crime.

Related article

D.C. police said a 76-year-old man was in his car, parked in his driveway, when Jordan allegedly walked up, pulled out a gun, and demanded the senior get out of the vehicle.

The man got out, and Jordan drove off with his wallet, cash and a set of golf clubs. The incident was reported on Tuesday, May 16 in the 600 block of Butternut Street Northwest.

Related article

Residents FOX 5 spoke to said they're tired of the carjackings and gun violence in the District.

Jordan is also accused of two other armed carjackings in the 800 block of K Street Northeast last month.

The teen, who hails from Northwest, was charged as an adult on Friday. At the time of his arrest, police said three handguns were confiscated.

FOX 5 tried reaching out to the 76-year-old man who was carjacked on Tuesday, and he was not available.



