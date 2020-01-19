Ted Kennedy's former Georgetown mansion sells for $12M (PHOTOS)

article

A historic Georgetown mansion once occupied by the late Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) has sold for $12 million.

Called Burke House, the 8-bedroom, 8,957-square-foot home on 28th St. NW dates back to 1887, when it was part of the Evermay Estate.

The listing says it includes a catering kitchen, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, massage room and enough parking spaces for 11 vehicles. D.C.-based architect Christian Zapatka completely renovated the property in 2005.

Records show the sellers paid $11.5 million in 2008 for the home, and first publicly listed it for $18 million in 2012. The $12 million sale closed Tuesday, records show. The buyer and seller are unknown. Sen. Kennedy and his wife Joan lived in the home in the 1960s, according to WMAL-FM.

William Thomas of TTR Sotheby's International Realty represented the seller, and Mark C. Lowham of TTR Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyer.

Check out the listing photos below: