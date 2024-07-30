Tech support scam hits Prince George's County, police search for suspect

article

Scammers are now posing as tech support to attempt to drain funds from victims in Prince George's County.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest captured on surveillance video, who may have critical information about the tech support scam.

The Department’s Financial Crimes Section is leading the investigation and has released surveillance footage of the individual.

Police describe the person as having a tattoo on his arm and driving a white SUV.

The scam reportedly targeted multiple victims across the county in June. Victims received a pop-up notification on their computer, indicating that their device had a virus and had been compromised.

They were then instructed to call a number, which led to a fraudulent scheme involving a fake email from the Social Security Administration.

Victims were duped into providing personal identifying information via email.

Investigators revealed that the scammers claimed the victim's bank account had been compromised and that they were working with various government agencies to assist.

This ruse allowed the scammers to gain access to the victims' funds.

The county has reported 22 tech support scams this year, resulting in losses totaling approximately $500,000.

Police warn that scammers often operate in teams, with some posing as bank officials.

These criminals then steal the victim’s money by transferring it into cryptocurrency, purchasing gift cards, or arranging illicit wire transfers.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the individual in the surveillance footage to come forward. They believe this person may hold key information that could advance the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince George's County Police Department's Financial Crimes Section.

Check out surveillance video of the person of interest below: