Tears of joy as Sue Palka reunites with granddaughter after separated by COVID-19 pandemic
CALIFORNIA - FOX 5's Sue Palka reunited with her granddaughter over the weekend -- and Sue says it feels so good!
Sue, like many grandparents hasn't seen her adorable granddaughter Anastasia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The good vibes reunion happed in California where -- after being fully vaccinated -- Sue flew out for the surprise!
The reunion was full of lots of happy tears all around!