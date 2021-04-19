Tears of joy as Sue Palka reunites with granddaughter after separated by COVID-19 pandemic

FOX 5's Sue Palka reunited with her granddaughter over the weekend -- and Sue says it feels so good!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Sue, like many grandparents hasn't seen her adorable granddaughter Anastasia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good vibes reunion happed in California where -- after being fully vaccinated -- Sue flew out for the surprise!

The reunion was full of lots of happy tears all around!