Teacher surprises student having a 'rough time' during isolation with at-home visit

A teacher from California went above and beyond after hearing one of her students not only missed her but was having a hard time adjusting to isolation.

In a heartwarming Instagram post shared by Carter Henson's mom, Shannon Henson, she wrote about her son’s struggle with home isolation and how he’s been missing his teacher Tiffanie Ferrara.

As a way to boost his spirits, she wrote Ferrara asking if she would like to drive-by and greet him with a wave.

Henson said, “Within minutes she responded with:” How about tomorrow?”'

The next day Ferrara arrived and did more than just wave, she got out the car and the pair sang Carter's favorite school song.

In response to the video, Ferrara left a comment that read: “I was SO excited you reached out! I needed a good Carter hug he’s an amazing kid. Thank you so much!”

Henson says not only were Carter’s spirits boosted but so were hers.