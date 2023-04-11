Taylors Falls search: Teen still missing after falling into St. Croix River

The search continues Wednesday morning for a teenager who fell from a rock ledge at Taylors Falls into the St. Croix River.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Taylors Falls shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.

Deputies say the 18-year-old Wisconsin man was in Interstate State Park on a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River when he lost his footing and fell, landing into the river.

A rescue effort was launched, with crews searching for hours until nightfall. The search was called off due to darkness but will resume Wednesday morning.

"We ask that the general public not search on or near the water at this time," deputies wrote. "The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions."