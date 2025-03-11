Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar in Alexandria reminisces on 'The Eras Tour'

The Brief A new Taylor Swift pop-up bar is heading to Alexandria, Virginia. Fans can gather and reminisce on "The Eras Tour" with themed drinks and food items along with activities.



The pop-up bar is located at 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301 and is open Tuesday to Sunday. Fans can enjoy themed drinks and items along with an immersive experience that truly embodies the essence of a Swiftie.

The menu also features some creative items that include Taylor Swift songs as titles. Grab a friend and enjoy some "Fries You Can't Shake Off" with a tasty "Romeo & Julep."

No word on how long the pop-up will be in Del-Ray, so be sure to visit while it's still here.