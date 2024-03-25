Woodbridge mom found dead in trash truck remembered as 'a fun-loving and beautiful person'

The family of a woman tragically found dead in a trash truck in northern Virginia is speaking out. The victim was a young mother from Woodbridge.

FOX 5 spoke with the family of 30-year-old Tatyana Zakiyyah Cooks on the phone Monday. They didn't want to go on camera as they are, understandably grief-stricken, but they wanted to share pictures showing happier memories with their loved one.

The victim was discovered in a trash truck on Friday, March 22, a day after her family called police to conduct a welfare check. They became worried after Cooks didn't pick up her one-year-old child from daycare — something that was out of character for her.

Prince William County police went to the home in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court just before 9 p.m. on March 21 where they found Cooks' personal belongings inside but she was nowhere to be seen.

Police later learned that her car was being driven by an acquaintance, later identified as Brendon Devon White, in Newport News City located in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. Detectives found evidence indicating that White was involved in Cooks' death and he was taken into custody.

Court records indicate that White has a long rap sheet including kidnapping, strangulation, assault battery and firearms charges.

In a statement to FOX 5, Cooks' family said: "Tatyana was a fun loving and beautiful person. She was overjoyed to be a mother and equally anxious to be an aunt! She was a great big sister/sister-cousin and good friend. You couldn’t ask for a better daughter or niece. We appreciate all of the love and support we are receiving from family and friends. At this time, the family are asking for time to mourn."