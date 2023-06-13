Taste, odor changes to tap water for some customers in Maryland

Some customers in Maryland may experience changes to the taste and odor of their tap water.

According to Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission officials, customers served by the Potomac Water Filtration Plant may notice the change.

The change is due to algal activity in the Potomac River. The Potomac WFP serves customers in Montgomery and Prince George's County.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact WSSC at 301-206-4002 or email waterqualityinquiry@wsscwater.com.