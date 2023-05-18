Targeted shooting in southeast DC leaves 3 men hospitalized

A targeted shooting in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood left three men hospitalized Wednesday night.

Authorities say the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hillside Road.

Commander Darnel Robinson said when officers arrived they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospitalized with what he described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson said they are searching for three men dressed in dark clothing who were seen fleeing on foot toward Benning Road.

The commander said that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that the victims appeared to have been targeted.