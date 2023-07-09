Target, Walmart announce back-to-school deals for teachers, students

article

Target’s annual back-to-school deals are back for teachers and students.

This year, the teacher appreciation event runs from July 16-Aug. 26. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers with valid identification are eligible, the retailer announced this week.

More than 90% of teachers spend their own money for classroom supplies, and they typically spend more than $500, according to the National Education Association.

Target Teacher Appreciation 2023

Eligible teachers who are signed up for Target Circle and have a valid school ID can receive a one-time, 20% discount on their entire purchase, both in-store and online, from July 16-Aug. 26.

Target Student Appreciation

Mother and daughter shopping for back to school supplies using school issued supply list, Target, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

College students who are signed up for Target Circle and have a valid student ID can receive a one-time, 20% discount on their entire purchase, both in-store and online, from July 16-Aug. 26.

Target Circle Week

All Target Circle members can get deals storewide during Target Circle Week, which runs from July 9-15.

School supplies are bagged at a cash register at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Burbank, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images Expand

Walmart back-to-school deals

Walmart’s back-to-school campaign will offer essential school supplies at the same price they sold for last year.

According to Walmart, you can get the 14 most popular school supply items - notebooks, crayons, pencil boxes, etc. - for $12.94 total, both online and in-store.

Employees restock shelves of school supplies at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Burbank, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images Expand

Walmart Classroom Registry

Also new at Walmart this year, the retailer is launching an online classroom registry for teachers to share their classroom wish lists.

Registries can be found by searching Walmart’s registry page by the teacher’s last name and state.

Amazon Prime Back to School savings

Amazon Prime members can get big savings on school supplies during Amazon Prime days July 11 and 12. A lengthy list of popular school supplies is marked down for Prime members online. Amazon Prime members can also get a one-time, 20% discount of a $50 or more purchase of school supplies and essentials.