Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'

D.C.'s Taraji P. Henson showed her support for the new Viola Davis film, 'The Woman King.,' by buying out all the tickets for a screening of the movie at a theater in the District over the weekend.

"WE BOUGHT out the theater, let's show up and support," the actress posted on Instagram Saturday.

Henson gave away the tickets to a Sunday afternoon showing at the Regal Gallery Place on a first come first serve basis.

Davis stars in the drama about an all-female group of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.