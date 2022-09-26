Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Taraji P. Henson showed her support for the new Viola Davis film, 'The Woman King.,' by buying out all the tickets for a screening of the movie at a theater in the District over the weekend.
"WE BOUGHT out the theater, let's show up and support," the actress posted on Instagram Saturday.
Henson gave away the tickets to a Sunday afternoon showing at the Regal Gallery Place on a first come first serve basis.
Davis stars in the drama about an all-female group of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Taraji P. Henson attends the 8th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)