Tanker carrying 7,000 gallons of gas overturns, shutting down Capital Beltway

A tanker carrying 7,000 gallons of gas overturned Saturday morning, shutting down the entire Capital Beltway for several hours.

Officials say at approximately 9:30 a.m., the tanker crashed on a ramp from the Capital Beltway to Pennsylvania Ave, causing a partial fuel spill that was quickly contained by Prince George's County Fire Department HazMat units.

A unified command post was established to quickly gain control of the incident with command officers from PGFD, Prince George's County Police Department, Maryland State Police, and Maryland Department of the Environment.

The driver of the tanker was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The beltway has since reopened. An investigation into the cause of the crash is still active and ongoing.



