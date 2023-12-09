Takoma Park restaurant's drag brunch targeted in bomb threat

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police have issued an all clear after a restaurant hosting a drag brunch was the target of a bomb threat Saturday morning.

Motorkat, a restaurant in Takoma Park, MD, say they received a threatening email on Saturday – the same day as their drag brunch and drag story time events.

Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of Laurel Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday, closing the area to the public while they investigated the bomb threat.

The area has been reopened as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, and police say there is no credible threat to the public.

Motorkat canceled the planned drag events Saturday, refunding ticket holders.

"Motorkat prides itself on providing an accepting and supportive space for people of all backgrounds and identities. The planned drag brunch and drag story time events were designed to be inclusive gatherings promoting positivity and acceptance. Unfortunately, this incident demonstrates that hate and discrimination continue to persist in our society," said representatives for the restaurant in a press release Saturday.

"Motorkat vehemently condemns this act of hate, expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Motorkat is determined to overcome this incident, rising above hate, and fostering an environment of love and acceptance."

MORE FROM FOX 5 DC: