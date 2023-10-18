Montgomery County to give nearly $1M to non-profits experiencing hate crimes

Montgomery County is looking to give money to local non-profits experiencing hate crimes.

All of this is coming at a time when Jewish and Palestinian groups are on heightened alert following the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Montgomery County has given out grants like this for the past seven years but in the current situation, they’re trying to get this money to religious groups as soon as possible to keep them safe.

"We want to have our facilities here in Montgomery County have an immediate infusion of dollars to help address the security concerns," said Dr. Earl Stoddard, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer with the Montgomery County Executive’s Office.

Montgomery County is offering nearly a million dollars in security funding to help protect non-profits at risk of hate crimes which includes one thousand dollars or more they hope to give out immediately.

"We can't wait one month, two months, three months, we need to get this security in place now," said Ron Halber, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Last year alone, the Non-Profit Security Grant helped cover the costs of 91 organizations.

"It is tragic that we have to have grants like this, but frankly, in Montgomery County, people feeling safe is super important to the County Executive and County Council," said Dr. Stoddard.

That includes those who have faced Asian hate crimes, anti-LGBTIQ rhetoric and hate crimes against the African American community.

"What we look for is, can you document or demonstrate that either your organization or an organization similar to us faced hate bias, either in Montgomery County or nationally," Dr. Stoddard added.

Federal funding typically covers the costs of security cameras and hardened facilities, but many organizations say they need help paying for other necessities.

That’s why Montgomery County is taking it a step further to now include the cost of armed security, a benefit Halber says is likely one of the few offered in the country.

"We know the number one thing that deters somebody from going into a facility is seeing an armed presence outside," Halber said.

"Nobody has yet told me that there's a program that provides for the hiring of off duty personnel, police or armed guards to be in front of a school or synagogue or a mosque or any other sort of religiously affiliated institution.

Organizations can request up to twenty thousand dollars per facility and the funds must be used over a 12-month period.

Applications for the grants are due by November 10. For more details you can visit here.