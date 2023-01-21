Takoma Park food truck robbed by suspect armed with hammer, knife: police

A food truck was robbed by an armed suspect in Takoma Park, Maryland on Friday, according to police.

The Takoma Park Police Department said officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Police said a suspect forced his way into the Papusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window.

Once inside, the suspect armed with a hammer and a knife, forced the victim to the floor and began stealing items from the food truck.

The suspect then fled the gas station, climbed over a fence, and was last seen through a wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road.

The victim was not seriously hurt during the robbery.

Police recovered the suspect's hammer and knife from the food truck.

The suspect is described as a man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100.