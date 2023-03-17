Takoma Park fire causes $100K in damages, leaves 3 displaced

Three people are without a home after an early morning fire in Montgomery County caused over $100,000 in damage.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Maple Avenue in Takoma Park.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire appeared to have started in the basement and involved a mattress and bedding.

Piringer said that one person was not accounted for but it is likely they were not home at the time.

The damage to the contents and structure totaled approximately $100,000. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.