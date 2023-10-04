Expand / Collapse search

T-Mobile burglary caught on surveillance camera under investigation in Silver Spring

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

T-Mobile burglary caught on surveillance camera under investigation in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police investigate a T-Mobile burglary that was caught on surveillance camera.

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police are investigating a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile store in Silver Spring that was caught on camera. 

Police say around 2 a.m. the suspect pictured in the video above forced entry into the business by breaking a front glass window, stole merchandise and left the store. The suspect is described as person whose race and gender are unknown, wearing a black sling bag, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Featured

Morgan State University President calls shooting at homecoming event "senseless act of violence"
article

Morgan State University President calls shooting at homecoming event "senseless act of violence"

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson shares a message following the tragic shooting on campus at a homecoming week celebration on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.