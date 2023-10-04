T-Mobile burglary caught on surveillance camera under investigation in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile store in Silver Spring that was caught on camera.

Police say around 2 a.m. the suspect pictured in the video above forced entry into the business by breaking a front glass window, stole merchandise and left the store. The suspect is described as person whose race and gender are unknown, wearing a black sling bag, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.