Synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in Montgomery County; investigation underway
OLNEY, Md. - A local synagogue that has served their Jewish community for 70 years has become the victim of vandalism this week.
What we know:
Officers were called to Shaare Tefila Synagogue in Olney for reports of vandalism during the overnight hours from Monday to Tuesday.
They arrived to find antisemitic phrases and symbols spray-painted on multiple signs in front of the synagogue.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect(s) is still unknown. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood as they continue to investigate.
What they're saying:
Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando called the vandalism an "act of hate" in a statement posted on Tuesday.
"No congregation should have their signs and banners defaced. I condemn this act unequivocally," Jawando said.
What's next:
Police say they will be increasing patrols in the area to ensure the safety and security of the community.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Department of Police.