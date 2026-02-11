Synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in Montgomery County; investigation underway

article

The Brief A synagogue in Olney was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti this week. Multiple signs were spray-painted with antisemitic phrases and symbols. Police are still looking for possible suspects.



A local synagogue that has served their Jewish community for 70 years has become the victim of vandalism this week.

What we know:

Officers were called to Shaare Tefila Synagogue in Olney for reports of vandalism during the overnight hours from Monday to Tuesday.

They arrived to find antisemitic phrases and symbols spray-painted on multiple signs in front of the synagogue.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect(s) is still unknown. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood as they continue to investigate.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando called the vandalism an "act of hate" in a statement posted on Tuesday.

"No congregation should have their signs and banners defaced. I condemn this act unequivocally," Jawando said.

What's next:

Police say they will be increasing patrols in the area to ensure the safety and security of the community.