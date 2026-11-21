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The Brief An Amtrak train hit an SUV on the tracks in North Bethesda on Saturday. Two people, including a 12-year-old, were in the car, and taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police. No one on the train was reportedly injured.



An Amtrak train plowed into an SUV on the tracks in Montgomery County on Saturday while a woman and child were in the car.

What we know:

Montgomery County Police first reported the crash shortly before 2 p.m., on the tracks crossing Randolph Road between Nebel Street and Parklawn Drive in North Bethesda.

Officials reported that a hatchback on the tracks had been hit, and that a woman and 12-year-old were inside. Neither were seriously injured, according to police, but were taken to the hospital "as a precaution."

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What we don't know:

Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue shared pictures of the aftermath on social media, showing the back of the car nearly ripped off.

It's not yet clear what led to the collision.

What's next:

A portion of Randolph Road was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene, reopening around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.