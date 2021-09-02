‘Suspicious package’ prompts Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling ‘safety advisory’

What officials are describing as a "suspicious package" has prompted a safety advisory at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC lockdown over; suspect detained

They say the package was found at Building 412.

A 1,000-foot perimeter was set up to keep people clear of the package, and they’re asking personnel to avoid the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Several weeks ago, the base was locked down when a "potentially armed person" was spotted on the grounds.

After he was taken into custody, D.C. police said the man had fled the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Halley Terrace.

Advertisement



