Suspicious package closes Capitol Visitor Center screening areas, several nearby roads

A suspicious package found Monday on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol prompted the closure of screening areas at the Capitol Visitor Center and several surrounding roads, U.S. Capitol Police said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Police urged staff and others in the area to avoid the East Plaza while the investigation continues.

Authorities closed multiple streets and access points, including:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets

North and South screening areas of the Capitol Visitor Center

North and South barricades of the U.S. Capitol Building

The investigation is continuing at this time.