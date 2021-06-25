Suspicious man tried to follow child into Charles County daycare, police say

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspicious man reportedly tried to follow a little girl into her daycare.

Police say around 9:40 a.m. on June 25, officers responded to the La Petite Daycare Center in the 100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of suspicious activity.

After investigating, Charles County police say a four-year-old girl had just gotten out of her mother’s car and was walking toward an employee who was at the entrance of the building when an unknown man drove into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the girl.

She went into the building and the man tried to follow her inside, but an employee blocked his path, pushed the man away and told him to leave. As the man was walking away, he yelled out that he thought the girl was his niece and that he was mistaken.

The little girl’s mother said she did not know the man and no one at the daycare center recognized him.

Officers are trying to identify the man to determine his reasoning for being at the location. The suspect is described as black, in his forties, 5’11", thin, bald, and wearing a camouflage face mask, dark sunglasses, loose jeans and a gray t-shirt.

He was driving a gold or champagne-colored Nissan SUV or crossover style with Maryland tags. The tag possibly included the characters G, 5, and M, but it is unknown the order or if the characters were first or last. Either the driver door or the driver's side rear door was missing its handle.

No other unusual activities have been reported. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective McMullen at 301-609-6515. The investigation is ongoing.

