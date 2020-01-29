Suspicious death investigation underway after woman's body found in Lanham home
article
LANHAM, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman's body was found inside of a Lanham home on Wednesday and Prince George's County Police are investigating it as a suspicious death.
Police were working a missing person's case on Lamont Drive on Wednesday morning when they discovered the woman's body.
There is no word yet on whether or not the body is related to that case.