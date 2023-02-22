Suspects wearing 'CIA' jackets assault man during robbery attempt near Nationals Park: police

Authorities say three suspects dressed in black jackets emblazoned with the 'CIA' logo on the sleeves assaulted a man during a robbery attempt Tuesday morning near Nationals Park.

According to a police report, the attack happened around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of N Street in southeast D.C.

The victim told police he was sitting outside when a black Lexus SUV pulled up nearby. He told officers three people got out and demanded his wallet and his cellphone. When he refused, he told police they pushed him to the ground and began to fight him.

Investigators say several of the man's co-workers saw the fight and came to his aid. One of the workers told officers that one of the attackers flashed a small handgun with a wooden handle at him during the fight. Another worker told police he threw a safety helmet at the attackers causing them to run back to their vehicle.

The police report says the attackers wore black jackets with the 'CIA' logo on the right sleeves. They also wore black ski masks and black pants.

The report says the SUV was stolen and that camera footage shows it circling the block before the men get out. The cameras did not capture footage of the attack.

Police are still investigating at this time.