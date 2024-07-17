Suspects wanted in Dupont Circle CVS robbery

article

D.C. police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a robbery at a CVS in Dupont Circle, Northwest.

Police released photos of the suspects and are asking the public for information on their whereabouts.

At about 6 p.m. on June 10, police say the suspects were inside a CVS in Dupont Circle and took items without paying.

As employees were closing the store, additional suspects entered the store after being informed the store was closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.