Suspects wanted after burglarizing businesses in Northeast DC

D.C. police are asking the public for help identifying suspects who broke into a popular market, stealing hundreds of dollars from three restaurants inside.

What we know:

One of the businesses hit by the thieves was the Bryant Street Market in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The suspects got in by shattering the glass at this window. Surveillance video shows the three suspects.

One was wearing a light-colored jogging suit and mask, carrying a black case. The second one, dressed in all black, was carrying multiple items, including a PS5 and the third suspect appeared to have something stuffed under his black jacket.

The details:

Police say the trio broke through the glass of three different restaurants inside Bryant Street Market, which is located near the Rhode Island Metro Station.

They’re accused of stealing money and property from the restaurants — Kush, Alegria and Minero.

"You know, it's it's upsetting to have someone come in and steal from us, especially just a week after we were opened," a restaurant employee who wanted to remain anonymous told FOX 5. "It just, you know, makes you not have as much comfort as you would like to have."

"I don't understand why it's happening. I live here, and the people that work here, they're actually like my family, so like for this to happen, I'm like, dang, what's going on," one neighbor said.

Right now, there is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.