Suspects riding motorcycle in DC, engaging in unwanted sexual contact with victims: police

Unwanted sexual contact – followed by an unconventional escape. That’s what investigators said they’re trying to stop in the District, after four incidents in which suspects ride up to people on a motorcycle, one of them engages in unwanted sexual contact with a victim and then rides off.

"The whole motorcycle aspect is kind of scary because they can basically come up to you whenever and then the escape is also so quick," said Correy Heesen, who lives near where one of the incidents took place.

Police said the four incidents happened in different places over the course of two different days.

The first was on November 4th at about 6:15 pm in the 400 block of T Street Northeast.

Then, less than an hour later in the 500 block of Q Street Northwest, "the suspect intentionally slapped the [victim’s] buttocks without consent," according to an incident report.

A little more than a week later on November 12th, police said it was the same story in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast. And then once more, the same night at 5:45, in the 2900 block of 8th Street Northeast.

"It’s beautiful, it’s November," Dominic Charles said Thursday, only a few blocks from his home. "People should have the right to run or bike or just enjoy their time without the threat of being harassed."

If you know anything about any of the incidents, you’re asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.

