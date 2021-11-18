Fugitive Baltimore County cops, 2 daughters found shot to death after manhunt: reports

The hunt for a former Baltimore County police officer who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters with the help of a Baltimore County police sergeant is over after all four were found dead in West Maryland on Thursday.

U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies were searching for Robert Vicosa and Tia Bynum after an alleged crime spree in York County in Pennsylvania.

All four were found shot inside a car at a rural Maryland intersection, according to WJZ.

Vicosa allegedly sexually assaulted his ex-wife at a home in Windsor Township and then kidnapped their two young children, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7.

The hunt for Vicosa and Bynum – who was reportedly his close friend and confidante – ended Washington County, Maryland.

Police and emergency personnel could be seen at a rural intersection, where a car matching the one Vicosa had been linked to could be seen covered.

In addition to the alleged crimes in Pennsylvania, law enforcement said Vicosa carjacked a man in Maryland before law enforcement found their car.

