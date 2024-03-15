Suspects crash into vehicle during chase, loaded Glock, 2 bottles of suspected codeine retrieved: police

A suspect in Anne Arundel County ran through a red light and crashed into another vehicle after attempting to flee police during a traffic stop.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a white 2011 Infinity G37 on Route 3 near Defense Highway in Crofton on March 15, at approximately 12:40 a.m. According to officers, the suspect vehicle fled, drove through a red light, and crashed into another vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle and found a loaded .38 caliber Glock handgun and two bottles of suspected promethazine/codeine inside the vehicle. The driver was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms. It was also learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County.

According to officers, the driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Criminal charges are pending release from medical care.