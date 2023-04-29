Suspects caught on camera breaking into Falls Church jewelry store with sledgehammer
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Falls Church are investigating a jewelry store break-in with shots fired.
City of Falls Church police responded to a jewelry store in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street around 8:10 p.m. on Friday.
Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac parking in front of the business. One person exited the vehicle and used a sledgehammer to break a storefront glass window.
Four more people exited the vehicle and entered the business. Two shots were fired, and the suspects fled in the vehicle.
The five suspects are males and females; exact descriptions are not available.
No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.
Anyone with information should call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 or email police@fallschurchva.gov.