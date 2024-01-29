Suspects knocked man unconscious in Northwest DC to steal Canada Goose jacket, police say

Another person became the victim of a brutal robbery in D.C. with the suspects allegedly targeting him for his Canada Goose jacket.

The victim told police that he was walking in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest, when three unknown males came up to him and assaulted him to the point that he lost consciousness.

The suspects then took the man’s Canada Goose jacket and fled from the scene going north.

The pricey jackets, some of which can cost upward of $1,500, have become the target of many thieves throughout the District.

Multiple thefts have been reported throughout the winter months. Moose Knuckles coats have also become a target.

Anyone with additional information on this crime or others should contact D.C. police.



