Another victim robbed of Canada Goose jacket in DC, police say

Another person was robbed of a pricey Canada Goose jacket in Northwest D.C. on New Year’s Day, police say.

According to the police report, the victim was walking in the 400 block of T Street, NW, when a suspect approached him from behind and pointed a rifle at him.

At the same time, a dark gray car with heavily tinted windows and Virginia license plates pulled up next to the victim. A second suspect, who was also armed with a gun, got out of the car and told the victim to hand over all of his items.

The victim said he hesitated and the second suspect became more aggressive, looking for anything else in the victim’s pockets.

The victim eventually complied and the two suspects fled in the gray car with the victim’s $900 jacket and his wallet.

As the suspects were speeding away, one of them fired several shots at an unknown individual across the street from them. No one was injured but one bullet did strike another man’s bedroom window, causing damage.

The robbery was just the latest targeting those with Canada Goose jackets, some of which can cost upward of $1,500.

One such crime was caught on camera in early December. A teenage victim was riding his bike around 41st Street, NW, around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 12 when a white car drove next to him, blocking his path.

Two people got out, and police say one suspect appeared to point a gun from inside their coat at the teen, an American University student. A second suspect demanded the Canada Goose jacket, and allegedly said, "Give me the coat, or I’m going to kill you."

The teen gave them the coat and they sped away down the 4700 block of Belt Road, NW.

"It was a pretty scary thing I hope no one has to go through. That shouldn't be happening so close to a high school and AU and where a lot of people were walking around – especially in broad daylight," the student told FOX 5.

And back in November, police began investigating after three suspects reportedly hopped out of a car, pointed guns, and demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket just a few blocks from Dupont Circle.

"It is something I have to think about, just putting my jacket on," American University student Meera Hajarnis said. "It’s a really scary situation, especially over just a jacket."

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.