14-year-old robbed at gunpoint while walking into Northeast DC middle school

A D.C. mom is speaking out after her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint walking into his middle school last week.

That mother said she was shocked and concerned after learning that child was just walking to the door at Kelly Miller Middle School on 49 Street, NE, when another teen came up to him and stole his iPhone and a $1200 Black Moose Knuckles coat.

She says her son’s 11-year-old brother and another 14-year-old friend were with him when the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The kids were walking up to the door of the middle school when suddenly, a teenage suspect walked up to them, pulled out a gun and told the teenage victim, "take this coat off or I’ll blow your head off," a police report states.

13 May 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Rottweil: A Walther PDP Full Size 9mm handgun and 9mm Luger cartridges lie on a table of a sports shooter. Photo: Silas Stein/ (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The suspect then hit the 14-year-old on the right side of his jaw with the gun and forcefully removed the teen’s coat with his phone in the pocket.

Police were able to track down the iPhone but the teenage suspect ran towards the Lincoln Heights neighborhood with the expensive coat.

The boy’s mother told FOX 5 she’s tired of the violence in the District.

Medics treated her son at the school and he’s going to be ok physically, but his mom says mentally and emotionally, he’s feeling scared.

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. Public Schools and we are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.