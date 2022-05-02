Suspects accused of spraying bleach in victim's eyes in Wheaton Mall assault

Montgomery County Police have released surveillance video of suspects in connection to an assault that occurred at Wheaton Mall last month when the victim had bleach sprayed in her eyes.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers responded to Wheaton Mall in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road around 8 p.m. on April 15 for an assault.

Investigators determined the female victim was inside the mall when she was approached by two female suspects. The suspects approached the victim and pushed her down on the ground.

Once on the ground, the suspects began kicking the victim in the face. One of the suspects then sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes prior to fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Armed driver forces passengers to withdraw cash after mistaking vehicle for rideshare in DC: police

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PHOTO: Montgomery County Police

The suspects are described as two Black females in their late teens. The first suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, a black bonnet and black and purple shoes. She was also carrying a white purse.

The second female suspect wore her hair in long black and blonde braids, blue jeans, a black hooded sweater and blue, black and white Nike high-top sneakers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers may remain anonymous.