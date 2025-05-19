Suspected stolen vehicle overturns during chase in Alexandria: police

The Brief Suspect in stolen vehicle crash hospitalized after fleeing police in Alexandria, authorities say. Car overturned after striking another vehicle; suspect tried to flee on foot: police. Duke Street remains closed for investigation; no update on other driver.



A driver suspected of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle was hospitalized early Monday after crashing into another vehicle and overturning in Alexandria, authorities said.

Crash suspect hospitalized

What we know:

Virginia State Police attempted to stop a Honda Civic on northbound Interstate 95 near the 169-mile marker around 12:46 a.m. The driver allegedly sped off, leading officers on a pursuit onto Interstate 395 north before exiting onto eastbound Duke Street.

Near the Van Dorn Street overpass, the suspect struck another vehicle, lost control, and overturned multiple times, police said. The driver then tried to flee on foot before being taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities have not said whether the other driver was injured.

Road closed

Duke Street between North Ripley and South Walker streets is expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation.