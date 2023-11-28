Suspected overdose reported at Leesburg school: LCSO

Police responded to a Loudoun County school in Leesburg on Tuesday morning for a suspected overdose.

Around 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Star School. A juvenile suffering from a suspected overdose was transported to a local area hospital, according to LCSO.

A Loudoun County spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the student was stable.

