Suspected motorcycle malfunction leaves driver dead in Maryland

The driver of a motorcycle was pronounced dead in Maryland after a fatal malfunction, according to investigators.

The Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue at Suitland Parkway for a report of a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. According to police, the operator and sole occupant of a motorcycle, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when investigators believe the motorcycle had a fatal malfunction. The crash remains under investigation.