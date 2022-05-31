Suspected homicide in Fairfax County after body found in wooded area: police

Authorities are investigating a suspected homicide after the body of a man was found in a wooded area in Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The body was found Tuesday morning in the 12000 block of Greywing Square in Reston.

Police say the man was found with trauma to his body.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.