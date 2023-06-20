Suspected DUI driver had wife, 5 kids in vehicle during hit-and-run crash with patrol car: police

Authorities say a suspected drunk driver had his wife and five children in the vehicle with him when he crashed into an officer's patrol car Monday in Anne Arundel County.

Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near College Parkway and Peninsula Farm Road in Arnold.

The officer and a county employee were traveling in the officer's patrol vehicle when the suspected drunk driver struck them.

The driver sped off into a nearby community before bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Police identified the driver as Hector Portillo, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland. He was arrested and faces charges. Officials say Portillo was under the influence and driving with his wife and five kids when the crash happened.

The officer and the passenger were uninjured. All passengers in Portillo's vehicle were transported to a hospital as a precaution.