Suspected DUI driver crashes into 2 patrol cars and Montgomery County firefighter: police

A firefighter was left suffering injuries after a DUI suspect crashed into two unmarked parols cars in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police responded in the area of the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 near University Boulevard for the report of a crash around 2:40 a.m. on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 near University Boulevard involving a Lexus sedan and a tractor-trailer.

Several lanes were closed for an investigation, blocked off by traffic cones, flares and two marked patrol vehicles with emergency lights activated.

According to police, a BMW sedan drove through the lane closure and struck the two unoccupied patrol vehicles and a Montgomery County firefighter, identified as Michael Doyle, 54. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Alberto Zurita, 45, was arrested for suspected DUI and transported to the Rockville Barrack for processing. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.