Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford

Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia.

The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa Jones who faces several DUI related charges. She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The teen was flown to Fairfax Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R.A Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.