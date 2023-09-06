Suspect wielding machete in Arlington neighborhood arrested

Police are investigating a man who has been charged with attempted malicious wounding for allegedly brandishing a machete in Arlington.

According to police, they responded to a possible mental health call for service in the area of 2300 block of 11th Street N. around 3:16 a.m. Police say the male victim was outside a residential building when he witnessed the male suspect walk by holding a machete. A short time later, the suspect returned and initiated a conversation with the victim, during which he allegedly brandished the machete.

Police say the victim ran, and the suspect chased after him while making threatening statements. The victim was able to get to a safe location with no reported injuries.

Upon arrival, police located the suspect in the area with the machete and took him into custody without incident. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Jose Gutierrez Del Cid.

He is being held without bond.