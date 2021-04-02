Suspect who rammed 2 Capitol police officers, killing 1 identified, Fox News says
WASHINGTON - A man suspected of ramming two Capitol police officers, killing one and injuring another, has been identified.
According to Fox News, a source has identified the driver as Noah Green, 25, of Indiana.
Green was shot and killed after he jumped out of the car holding a knife.
The officer who was killed has been identified as William "Billy" Evans.