Expand / Collapse search

Suspect who rammed 2 Capitol police officers, killing 1 identified, Fox News says

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

VIDEO: Suspect’s car on scene after Capitol lockdown

The car of the person suspected of ramming into two U.S. Capitol Police officers, killing one of them, is shown in the aftermath of the Capitol lockdown.

WASHINGTON - A man suspected of ramming two Capitol police officers, killing one and injuring another, has been identified.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Fox News, a source has identified the driver as Noah Green, 25, of Indiana.

Green was shot and killed after he jumped out of the car holding a knife.

The officer who was killed has been identified as William "Billy" Evans.
 