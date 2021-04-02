Video shows aftermath of Capitol incident that left suspect, USCP officer dead

New video shows the moments after a car rammed into two U.S. Capitol Police officers Friday, killing one of them.

The U.S. Capitol campus went into a lockdown around 1:00 p.m. on Friday after reports of an external security threat. USCP later confirmed the car in the video had rammed into two USCP officers at the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Ave.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. One of them later died.

The suspect got out of the car during the incident and rushed at an officer with a knife. He was shot by USCP and transported to the hospital where he later died.