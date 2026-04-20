Suspect wanted for multiple break-ins, thefts across Southeast DC

The Brief A suspect is wanted for multiple break-ins and thefts in Southeast D.C. Police believe he is responsible for four separate incidents from last Monday and Tuesday. They say he has a distinctive tattoo of a cross under his eye.



The search is on for a suspect involved in multiple break-ins and thefts in Southeast D.C.

Police are determined to catch the suspect, and they say he has a distinctive tattoo on his face that should help people identify him.

Investigators say the suspect is responsible for four separate incidents from last Monday and Tuesday.

What we know:

Doorbell camera footage shows the suspect with headphones around his neck, a beard and a distinctive tattoo of a cross under his eye.

D.C. police say the suspect broke into a home in the 300 block of 2nd Street, SE, on Monday, April 13. They say he left without taking anything.

The next day, around 3:30 a.m., police say the suspect stole a Ring doorbell camera off a home on the 1500 block of K Street, SE, and destroyed ANC Commissioner Edward Ryder’s camera nearby before running away.

Investigators say a few minutes later, just a couple blocks away, the same suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of 15th Street, SE.

What you can do:

According to a police report, the suspect stole several items, including cash, a driver's license, credit cards, a MacBook, and truck keys.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.