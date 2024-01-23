Suspect wanted in Woodbridge triple homicide arrested in El Salvador, police say

A man wanted in a triple homicide in Prince William County was arrested in El Salvador Monday, police say.

On Jan. 22, police say 28-year-old Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez was found in El Salvador by the Special Forces of the National Civil Police.

Barahona Quinonez is accused of shooting and killing three men and injuring a fourth on May 26, 2023 after getting into a fight in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. in Woodbridge.

The victims were identified as Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37, Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41 and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23.

Prince William County police say they are working with federal partners and authorities in El Salvador to have Barahona Quinonez extradited back to the United States for court proceedings related to this investigation.

Barahona Quinonez has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It’s not yet known when he will arrive in the U.S. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.