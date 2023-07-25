Suspect wanted for attempted rape at Metro garage, Transit Police say

Metro Transit Police say they are searching for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman at a Metro garage.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24, a woman told police a man approached her from behind while she was in the Shady Grove parking garage, forced her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

She was able to fight him off and escaped.

Police say the suspect in the incident is 29-year-old Adrian Barnes. He is wanted for attempted second-degree rape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 202-962-2121 or text MyMTPD (696873).



